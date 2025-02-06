ALTON - The Alton Community Service League (ACSL) is pleased to announce that it is now accepting Grant Applications from 501C3 organizations. The objectives of ACSL are to render volunteer service and financial support to the Greater Alton Area. Support for projects in the areas of: Civic, Cultural, Education, Health and Welfare, Youth, and Area Beautification are considered. The amount of financial support given is dependent upon the amount available through ACSL’s charitable fundraising efforts. ACSL does not fund political parties or activities, churches or church programs, United Way funded Projects, and any grant request to establish a program in the organization’s name.

Organizations wishing to seek a grant may contact Carol Morris for an application at cmorris191@sbcglobal.net. Applications must be postmarked or e-mailed by March 10.

Article continues after sponsor message

ACSL’s last fundraiser of the current League year will be a Speakeasy Concert and Swing Dance to be held on February 21, 2025. Additional information and tickets are available on eventbrite.com.

More like this: