ALTON - The Alton Community Service League banners are up again in the Downtown area.

The Alton Community Service League outgoing and incoming boards met on Monday, June 13, giving their reports and passing the torch to the incoming 2022-23 new board. ACSL will be led by new president, Cathy Droste.

Announced at the meeting was that the banners designed by the ACSL, depicting Alton Landmarks, are again up in the downtown area.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Thanks again to Paul Wallace for putting them up the first time and second time," the ACSL said.

League members continue to be active during the summer months doing beautification and volunteering.

"Some of those activities include deadheading roses every Monday morning at Gordon Moore Park and helping distribute sack lunches for children once the schools are not providing them," ACSL said.

ACSL prides its organization on volunteering and giving out grants for beautification and to charitable organizations.

Allocations for Charitable and Beautification Grants totaled $7,396 this year.

More like this: