ALTON - Alton Community Service League participated in the 150th Memorial Day Parade honoring veterans of all wars. Members participating (from left) are: Carol Morris, co-chairman of the league's Beautification Committee; Marge Ferguson, incoming president; Suzanne Lagomarcino, chairman of the Beautification Committee; and Pat Cooper, Silver Bowl recipient for most volunteer hours.

The wrapped packages on the back of the car were to remind spectators of the Christmas Gift Wrap Booth the League mans each December at Alton Square Mall.

