ALTON - At the Alton Community Service League’s (ACSL) April Membership meeting, $7,800 in grants were approved to the nine applicants who submitted requests. Those organizations receiving grants this year are Thrive, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Alton Youth Symphony, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Alton Greater Choral Society, Juneteenth Celebration, Pride Incorporated, Madison Co. Extension, and AMH Health Foundation.

Although the Alton Community Service League voted to discontinue its longstanding Gift Wrap Fundraiser last May, its members are grateful to all who supported our fundraisers this past year.

Due to the success of ACSL’s Speakeasy Concert and Swing Dance held in February chaired by Jill Moon, and generous donations from Cora & Dave Miller, Nancy Wilson, and the Edwardsville Rotary Club, ACSL will have funds to carry over for next year’s grants and other beautification projects that the League may sponsor.

The Alton Community Service League said it looks forward to supporting the community’s charitable and beautification needs during next year’s grant cycle.