ALTON - The Alton Community Service League, a nonprofit group focused on volunteerism, is now accepting grant applications from not-for-profit organizations interested in applying for monetary grants.

Forms are available by contacting Carol Morris at cmorris191@sbcglobal.net, calling 530-2276 or 462-4063, or mailing your request to Alton Community Service League, P.O. Box 211, Alton, Il. 62002. Completed forms must be postmarked by March 14, 2022. Grant recipients will be announced in May.

Alton Community Service League has raised funds for area beautification and non-profits for over 64 years. The ACSL was able to have their main fundraiser this year--Gift Wrapping at the Mall. A special thanks to all who supported us. The last fundraiser of the year is TJ’s Pizza. Contact any ACSL member if you would like to place an order. Anyone who would like to donate to the Alton Community Service League may do so at: Alton Community Service League, P.O. Box 211, Alton, IL. Available funds will be put back into our community.

Members wish to thank the Riverbend Community for supporting the league’s various fundraisers through the years.

