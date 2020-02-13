ALTON - The Alton Community Service League, a nonprofit group focused on volunteerism, is now accepting grant applications from not-for-profit organizations interested in applying for monetary grants.

Forms are available by contacting Carol Morris at 530-2276 or 462-4063 and mailing your request to Alton Community Service League, P.O. Box 211, Alton, IL 62002. Completed forms must be postmarked by March 6. Grant recipients will be announced in May.

Alton Community Service League has raised funds for area beautification and non-profits for over 62 years. Members volunteer at venues of their own choice. Some volunteer at the Nan Elliott Rose Garden and help maintain the garden beds on Third Street in downtown Alton. New members are always welcome.

Members wish to thank the Riverbend Community for supporting the League’s various fundraisers including Trivia Night and the Gift Wrap Booth at Alton Square Mall.

