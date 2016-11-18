ALTON - The Alton Community Relations Commission is pleased to announce the first annual Altonian of the Year Awards. The Altonian of the Year Awards recognize outstanding dedication and contribution to the Alton community while demonstrating exemplary civic pride and a commitment to social justice.

Nominations for the Altonian of the Year Awards may be made in four categories: Citizen of the Year (18 years old and up), Youth of the Year (under 18 years old), Business of the Year, and Public Servant of the Year (e.g., police officer, firefighter, public works, etc.). Nominees should be individuals who have given freely of their time for community betterment and who are an inspirational role model for the Alton community. There are no restrictions relating to gender, race, religion or ethnic background.

Nomination forms may be picked up at the Alton City Clerk’s office and must be returned to the Alton City Clerk’s office (101 E. Third Street) no later than 5:00pm on December 1, 2016, to be eligible. Nominees must be residential citizens of Alton, Illinois, and the achievement(s) on which the nomination is based must occur between December 1, 2015, and November 30, 2016.

Also, an electronic version can be downloaded from the Alton Community Relations Commission Facebook page (www.facebook.com/AltonCRC) or from the City of Alton website (www.cityofaltonil.com). The forms can also be found below.

