ALTON - The Campaign Team for Alton Mayor David Goins invites the Alton voters to a Mix and Mingle Voter Rally from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 16, 2025, at the Great Rivers Hotel at 3559 College Ave.

This event promises an engaging afternoon of community connection, where Mayor Goins will address attendees and actively listen to your concerns about Alton's future during this pivotal time. The campaign team said this is a fantastic opportunity for voters to share their thoughts, ask questions, and unite as a community.

Light refreshments will be provided, and we encourage all voting citizens of Alton to join us. Your voice matters in shaping the future of our community, and we can’t wait to see everyone there!

For more information, please reach out to us at Davidgoinsformayor@gmail.com. Don’t forget to like and follow Mayor Goins on Facebook: [Mayor Goins Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/share/1E9es1dCWD/?mibextid=wwXIfr), and visit his website at GoinsforMayor.com.

