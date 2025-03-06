ALTON - Following a recent shooting, Alton community members gathered for a rally against gun violence.

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, community members met at the 1200 block of Central Avenue in Alton to talk about gun violence and its impact on youth. The event, organized by Alderwoman Rosetta Brown and activist Lee Barham, drew community leaders from across the Riverbend region.

“Alton is one of the most precious cities in Illinois, and we refuse to let it become corrupt,” Brown said to kick off the rally. “We’ve gathered here today to show that we care, and that’s what it means. We care, and we are taking our streets back, and we are going to cover our youth and we’re going to cover our neighborhoods.”

Alton Mayor David Goins recognized the Alton Police Department for their investigative work in the most recent shooting.

“Hopefully we can send a message to the individuals that if you try something in Alton, you’re not going to get away with it,” he said. “You’re going to get caught.”

He also recognized Tammy Houth, the bus driver who was driving the bus when the shooting occurred. The shooting targeted a student stepping off the bus. Goins presented Houth with a certificate for her “outstanding heroism” as she protected her students.

Houth explained that she has been a bus driver for 14 years. On the day of the shooting, she was simply concerned about the safety of the students in her care.

“These are other people’s children who have entrusted their safety to me, but they are now and always have been my kids," Houth said. “I feel responsible for my kids, and I was just doing my job.”

Annette Campbell led the rally’s attendees in prayer. She asked God to protect the local youth, who are “in turmoil.”

Third Ward Alderman Ray Strebel, whose ward shares the 1200 block of Central Avenue street with Brown, spoke about the shooting as “a sounding alarm.”

“As residents, we need you energized, active and participating, “ Strebel said. “We have been called to action.”

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford noted that the department “does a wonderful job,” but can’t stop these shootings alone. He urged the community to engage and guide the young people.

“This is a community effort,” he said. “We have all got to come together and do our parts to keep our neighborhoods safe. This is our community. We all live here. This is where we grew up, this is where we work, where we live, where we play, and it’s ours to take care of, and we have to do that together.”

Fifth Ward Alderman John Meehan led a prayer blessing the Police Department and other first responders.

Leon Smallwood-Bey, the president of the Alton branch of the NAACP, encouraged unity in Alton. He called on community leaders, like elected officials and pastors, to do more. He also put out a call to action for these leaders to attend a meeting to discuss ways to engage the youth in community programs.

“We have to take back our community, and the only way we can do that is through unity,” he said. “We have to come together, family. It isn't about race. It isn't about none of this. We’ve got to put all these differences and petty things aside, and we have to do what’s right for our community.”

Smallwood-Bey added that he works at Alton High School, and the students are “smart, intelligent, and some of them are definitely misguided.” He added that he wants to see which community leaders are present when it’s not an election year.

Aaron Kyles spoke about his experiences growing up in the Alton community. He believes there is “a lack of church in our communities” and that there is “sin in the heart” of many young men.

He urged the community to “love on” the young men in the community and take care of each other. He also led a prayer asking God to help attendees “be the beacons of light” for local young people.

Jeff, a father, shared that he is working on a project called the Community Response Team. He is collaborating with Twid Construction to repair damage done by bullets at no or low cost.

Barham, who helped organize the rally, noted that this is his third gun violence rally “and this is three too many.” He reminded the community of Ra’niya Steward’s death last year. He said Alton’s Black community needs to have “accountability” with one another, and he wants to see Alton build a youth center on Central Avenue. He said he will hold elected officials accountable for the building of a youth center in Alton.

“As long as it doesn’t affect your family, your kids, your neighborhood, it doesn’t bother me, because a lot of you are going to go and you’re not going to visit this street unless you have to,” he added. “Either we continue to throw money to the jailhouse or the funeral homes. Which one do you want to do? I’m tired of giving jails my money. I’m tired of burying people.”

Tori Porter, the NAACP Youth Council President, also said the violence is “nontolerable.” She encouraged attendees to reach out and help the kids in their lives. Brown concluded the rally with the Lord’s Prayer.

