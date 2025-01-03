ALTON - The Alton Committee of the Whole is set to consider allocating $661,174 in grant funds to help cover various services and projects throughout the city.

A resolution to approve the Fiscal Year 2024 budget allocation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding appears on the agenda for the committee’s next meeting, which has been rescheduled due to hazardous weather conditions expected on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

Instead, the committee will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at 6 p.m. Avoid a treacherous drive to City Hall by catching the meeting live on Riverbender.com/video or the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

Article continues after sponsor message

The resolution sets seven different areas to allocate the funding, ranging from public facilities to residential rehab and more.

The largest amount would be allocated towards “Public Facilities,” which would see $330,000 set aside for “Section 108 Project” funds. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), “Section 108 can be used for a variety of projects, such as housing, infrastructure, and other physical development projects.”

A total of $75,000 would be allocated to “Public Services,” including $45,000 for the city’s “Homeownership Assistance” program and $30,000 for its “Summer Youth Employment” program. Other amounts are set for the following services: Code Enforcement: $126,174

Housing Services: $15,000

Clearance Activities (Demolition): $50,000

Commercial Rehab: $15,000

Residential Rehab: $50,000

The grand total of $661,174 represents a total CDBG grant funding allocation of $826,468, minus a 20% administrative fee paid to Madison County.

This and other agenda items are up for discussion and a vote on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 at 6 p.m. Tune in live on Riverbender.com/video or the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

More like this: