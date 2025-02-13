Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON – The Alton Committee of the Whole will have a major project to consider on their next agenda: a housing development estimated at $27 million.

While exact details of the project have yet to be released publicly, Alderman David Gan shared a few insights at Wednesday’s City Council meeting, when he had the item placed on the next Committee of the Whole agenda.

Gan’s proposed resolution would “authorize and direct the city to begin negotiations” with development company McCormack Baron Salazar to build a $27 million housing project in the city.

“This particular developer is looking at bringing a $27 million investment into the City of Alton,” Gan said.

He described the project as “70 units of mixed-income-level housing” with amenities including an elevator, rooftop access, outdoor amenities, and more.

Gan referred the item to the Committee of the Whole for consideration and approval at their next meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 at 6 p.m. Follow the discussion and vote on this and other agenda items live on Riverbender.com/video/live.

A full recording of the Feb. 12, 2025 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

