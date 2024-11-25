City of Alton - Committee of the Whole Meeting

ALTON - Improvement projects at two Alton parks are moving forward following approval from the Alton Committee of the Whole on Monday.

The following amounts have been set aside for upgrades to Rock Springs Park and Gordon Moore Park: $23,885.10 to purchase picnic tables and a picnic pavilion at Rock Springs Park

$13,492.76 for a shade structure for the new pickleball courts and to purchase picnic tables for Gordon Moore Park

Committee members unanimously approved two intergovernmental agreements between the City of Alton and Alton Township related to the park projects.

According to the Rock Springs Park agreement, Alton Township will provide the $23,885.10 in funding for the picnic tables and a pavilion. If the City of Alton fails to complete the project “in a timely manner,” the city will be required to return those funds to the township, though the agreement sets no specific deadline.

The agreement for Gordon Moore Park appears nearly identical, with the main differences being the amount allocated by the township and its purpose; Alton Township agrees to provide the city $13,492.76 to complete the new shade structure and picnic tables “in a timely manner.”

With no debate or discussion, committee members unanimously approved both intergovernmental agreements, sending both items to the City Council for consideration later this week.

