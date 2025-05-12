ALTON – The Alton Committee of the Whole quickly and unanimously passed a redevelopment agreement on Monday for the next Germania Brew Haus location.

Germania Owner Carolyn Brynildsen announced in March that the beloved local coffee shop would be moving from its original location at 617 E. Broadway, which remains open until the new location is built at 700 E. Broadway. The next Brew Haus will feature a dedicated drive-thru, rooftop seating, and all-season patio seating.

Committee members on Monday approved a redevelopment agreement between the city and G1 Germania Brew Haus Alton, LLC, to redevelop the property at 700 E. Broadway in Alton.

The scope of the project mostly consists of laying the groundwork for the future location, including “site excavation, grading, utility installation, and site paving,” according to the agreement. Germania would agree to have this work completed within one year of the agreement’s execution.

Under the current agreement terms, the city would agree to reimburse Germania for up to $75,000 of the redevelopment cost upon completion, which would be paid using Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds. This is likely the first in a series of TIF agreements for the property; the total cost to develop the site is estimated at $870,000, of which a total of $300,000 is estimated to be eligible for TIF funding.

The Germania agreement now goes to the Alton City Council for final approval this Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. Tune in live on Riverbender.com/video/live and stay tuned to Riverbender.com for the latest Alton City Council coverage.

