CENTRALIA - Cameron Schultze led two players in double figures with 15 points, including three threes, but it came up short as Centralia defeated Alton 65-55 in the semi-final of the 76th Centralia Holiday Tournament Saturday at Arthur L. Trout Gym.

Ja’markus Gary added 13 points, and Camren Edwards scoring 9 points.

Centralia led the Redbirds 19-16 at the end of the first quarter, then 31-22 at halftime and 48-34 after three quarters.

Moory Woods from Alton was held to 8 points.

The Orphans were led by Tyree Westbrook with 19 points and 3 rebounds, Preston Johannes scored 14 points, and Jamie Long had 13 points.

Alton is now 8-4 on the season, and advances to the third place game, where they will play Chatham Glenwood, The final will between Centralia and Evanston.

