ALTON - Alton comedian SyRok Foxx will be performing a comedy show at Hiram’s Bar at 219 W. 3rd St. in downtown Alton this Saturday, July 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.; attendees must be 21 or older, as there will be drink specials all night.

Promoter Marvia Lawrence with Hands On Entertainment said admission is $10 at the door, but there is a $5 pre-sale going on up until the day of the show. Call or text 618-973-6783 for more information and to be put on the guest list at the pre-sale price.

Lawrence described Foxx’s style of comedy as adult-oriented and Kat-Williams-esque. He also said this will be the first in a series of comedy shows coming to Alton to help build up the area’s comedy scene.

“This won’t be the last one, it’s just a series of testing to see how everybody would like comedy down here, because I know we don’t really have too much comedy going on around here,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said there will be a few comedy acts opening for Foxx, including James Mees, Delo and first-time comedian Cash Kill. He also said there will be an open mic available from 6 p.m to the start of the show.

“There will be an open mic for any comedian or anybody that thinks they’re funny to come from six to when the show starts,” Lawrence said. “I’ll have an open mic for any comedian that wants to come see how funny they are, get five to 10 minutes up there and showcase their ability before [Foxx] comes on.”

Foxx was born and raised in Alton, a graduate of Alton High School who moved to Philidelphia to further pursue his comedy career. Foxx later went on to start FoxxTale Studios, a digital media production and live entertainment company which operates across the country.

For more information, call or text 618-973-6783.

