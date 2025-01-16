ST. LOUIS - LOUIS, MO. – Join the American Red Cross and the St. Louis Blues at the annual St. Louis Blues Blood Drive, sponsored by FanDuel Sports Network and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield onTuesday, January 21 at one of ten convenient locations in Missouri and Illinois, from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. except Enterprise Center, which is from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Louie and the Blue Crew will be briefly visiting several locations.

“This wonderful partnership with the St. Louis Blues to organize this annual blood drive is truly inspiring,” said Barry Falke, Chief Executive Officer, American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “With their support as well as that of the community and generous donors we truly can make a difference for those who depend on blood products.”

Everyone who presents to donate will receive a specially designed Blues Blood Drive T-shirt, while supplies last and can enter a drawing to win one of ten pucks autographed by a Blues player. In addition, those who come to give Jan. 1-26, 2025, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. For package experience details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Where to donate blood

The Heights 8001 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights, MO 63117 Collinsville American Legion 1 Gateway Dr., Collinsville, IL 62234 Meramec Arnold Elks 1515 Miller Rd., Imperial, MO 63052 Favazza’s on the Hill 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139 Ballwin Community Center Article continues after sponsor message 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Dr., Ballwin, MO 63021 Old Bakery Beer Co. 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL 62002 Old Hickory 1 Dye Club Dr., St. Charles, MO 63304 Fenton United Methodist Church

800 Gravois Rd., Fenton, MO 63026 Centene Community Ice Center 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, MO 63043 Enterprise Center

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103

The Blue Crew schedule:

Fenton United Methodist Church | Time: 12:00-2:00 PM

Centene Community Ice Center | Time: 12:00-2:00 PM

Ballwin Community Center | Time: 12:00-2:00 PM

Favazza's on the Hill | Time: 2:00-4:00pm

The HEIGHTS | Time: 2:00-4:00 PM

Enterprise Center | Time: need to make time adjustment

Old Hickory | Time: 4:00-6:00 PM

American Legion Post 365 | Time: 4:00-6:00 PM

Meramec Arnold Elks | Time: 4:00-6:00 PM

The Old Bakery Beer Company | Time: 4:00-6:00 PM

Louie’s tentative schedule:

Enterprise Center 11 am

Collinsville - 12 pm

Favazza's - 12:45 pm

The Heights - 1:15 pm

Fenton - 2 pm

Ballwin - 2:45 pm

Old Hickory - 3:30 pm

Centene - 4:15 pm

How to donate

To make an appointment for at any of these locations, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: Blues, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

