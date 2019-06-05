Alton, Collinsville, Jerseyville, Edwardsville, Greenfield, Grafton and Troy Students are on ISU Dean's List
Indiana State University has published their Dean List of honor students.
The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic achievement.
This Dean’s List includes full-time students whose semester grade point average is 3.5 to 4.0. Full-time status for Dean’s List calculation is determined by a minimum of 12 credit hours of punitive grades (“A” through “F”). The Dean’s List is prepared each semester/term in the Office of Registration and Records during the final grade processing, which occurs after the close of the semester/term.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
This is the list of area students on the Indiana State University list.
Alton
Stephen St. John
Collinsville
April Burns
Madison Cuba
Rebecca Gibbs
Jerseyville
Cassidy Becker
Taylor Young
Edwardsville
Benjamin Bequette
Austin Davis
Douglas Lloyd
Emily Webb
Hannah Zeier
Greenfield
Justin Ford
Grafton
Sarah Williams
Troy
Ciera Harris
Jaclyn Roth
More like this: