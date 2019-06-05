Indiana State University has published their Dean List of honor students.

The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic achievement.

This Dean’s List includes full-time students whose semester grade point average is 3.5 to 4.0. Full-time status for Dean’s List calculation is determined by a minimum of 12 credit hours of punitive grades (“A” through “F”). The Dean’s List is prepared each semester/term in the Office of Registration and Records during the final grade processing, which occurs after the close of the semester/term.

This is the list of area students on the Indiana State University list.

Alton

Stephen St. John

Collinsville

April Burns

Madison Cuba

Rebecca Gibbs

Jerseyville

Cassidy Becker

Taylor Young

Edwardsville

Benjamin Bequette

Austin Davis

Douglas Lloyd

Emily Webb

Hannah Zeier

Greenfield

Justin Ford

Grafton

Sarah Williams

Troy

Ciera Harris

Jaclyn Roth

