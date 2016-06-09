GODFREY – The need for some more summer tennis tournaments, especially for youth players, prompted former Alton tennis coach Jesse Macias to start a tournament five years ago. That tournament, the Alton Closed Tennis Tournament, got under way at the Alton High School tennis courts Wednesday evening with competition in several divisions.

“It started about five years ago when we felt like there was kind of a need there was a need for tournaments because kids don't play as many tournaments as we'd like,” Macias said, “and there's a lot of interest in tennis in the community; there are people over 40, there are people who have graduated.

“It gives people who haven't played as much a chance to come back to the game and gives kids who are in high school a chance to play in a local tournament.”

While the tournament is competitive, it's also a fun tournament for everyone who plays in it. “It's played for fun,” Macias said, “and the competitive part makes it a little more exciting; the kids all know each other. They have fun competing against each other, but the level of play is really strong.

“It's always fun to play someone you know; the competition makes it nice.”

“It's a good way to cap off the season and play against all your buddies,” said Alton High rising senior Silas Chapman, who represented the Redbirds in the recent IHSA state tennis tournament in suburban Chicago. “You're playing with your best friends that you're hitting the ball with all the time and still be competitive.”

“I think (the state of tennis in the River bender area) is pretty good right now,” Macias said. “There's more kids playing and playing at a higher level (in the area).”

Article continues after sponsor message

The semifinal matches of the tournament are set for 5 p.m. this evening, with finals commencing at 6 p.m. Here is a list of matches set for this evening:

MEN’S OPEN: Adam Rickman vs. Carl Strudel (final)

WOMEN’S: Abby Fischer vs. Laura Moore (final)

MEN’S 40-OVER: Jesse Macias vs. John Geertz (seminal); winner plays Kevin Rowland

BOYS 18: Silas Chapman vs. Joe Signer (semifinal); winner plays Daniel McCuskey (defeated Sam Kane and Peter Wendell to reach final)

BOYS 15: Sam Kane vs. Carson Freeman (final)

GIRLS 15: Betsy Papen vs. Cali Geertz (semifinal); Mackenzie Geertz vs. Hannah Macias (semifinal); winners advance to final

The doubles competition of the Alton Closed is set for late June.

More like this: