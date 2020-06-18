Robert LoganALTON - The Alton Closed Doubles Tennis Tourney will take place July 7-9 at Alton High School and Gordon Moore Park's Simpson Tennis Center. The doubles tournament is one of the sports events of the summer because of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Registration is open through Sunday, July 5.

Tournament Director Jesse Macias said: "This is a very popular tournament and we are excited to host again. The field gets bigger every summer and I can’t wait to have players back on the courts.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Divisions are: 15 and under (boys and girls), 18 and under (boys and girls), Men’s Open Doubles, Women’s Open Doubles, Mixed Doubles, and Family Doubles.

Macias continued: “We have a lot of college players coming back this year, but we also have casual players who make this their only tournament of the year. The Family Doubles division is always a fan favorite.”

Players wanting to sign up can contact tournament director Jesse Macias at jmacias@altonschools.org. Information and applications can be found at https://altonathletics.org/.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Alton High tennis programs and for the Robert Logan Scholarship Fund.

More like this:

Edwardsville Futures Focuses on Elevating Player and Fan Experience
Jul 1, 2025
Riverbend Family Doubles Builds Community Through Competitive Tennis
Jun 24, 2025
Day Two, Day One, Summaries Of Edwardsville Open
Jun 16, 2025
Paul Abert Highlights Economic Impact Of Edwardsville Tennis Event
6 days ago
Reflecting On Robert Logan's Legacy: Redbirds Tennis Boys Edge Eagles and Place Second In Logan Tourney
May 14, 2025

 