ALTON - Cameo C. Holland, the City Treasurer of Alton, announced her decision not to seek reelection after seven years of service, citing a decline in collaborative governance and personal considerations. In a heartfelt message addressed to the citizens of Alton, Holland expressed her gratitude for the support she received during her tenure and reflected on the challenges and rewards of her role.

Holland's announcement comes as she prepares to transition away from public office, a decision influenced by her experiences over the past eleven years with the city.

"While serving you has been immensely rewarding, it has also presented many challenges," she said. Holland noted that her initial inspiration stemmed from a collaborative spirit that emphasized citizen engagement, but she observed a diminishing focus on this principle in recent times.

In her message, Holland highlighted the importance of family and personal growth, particularly as a new parent. "As a new parent, I recognize the importance of leading by example as I teach my daughter valuable lessons," she said, indicating that this understanding has played a significant role in her decision-making process.

Holland expressed her appreciation for her family, her dedicated staff, and mentors who have supported her throughout her career. She specifically acknowledged her Deputy, Suzy McNelly, for her exceptional support during their time working together. "It is such an honor to have such a wonderful team," she remarked.

"I owe immense gratitude to my husband, Kim, my family, my mentors Cindy Roth and Tammy Kaus, and my dedicated staff — Suzy McNelly, Erica Thompson, and Kaci Ehlers," she said.

In closing, Holland conveyed her hopes that she has fulfilled her duties with transparency, integrity, and honesty, and extended her best wishes to the incoming administration.

Her tenure as City Treasurer has been marked by a commitment to community service and a focus on fostering relationships within the city.

