ALTON - Cameo Holland, who is in her fifth year as the Alton City Treasurer is always cognizant of any education or training that assists her in regard to her high-profile position. Holland was an outstanding student at Lewis and Clark Community College, then at Fontbonne University in St. Louis. She has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in business administration.

Recently, Cameo added to her education with a National Certification Achievement. She has earned the Certified Public Funds Investment Manager (CPFIM) Certification from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada (APT US&C).

Cameo said while it was a difficult process, she was excited to obtain the knowledge and the certification for the City of Alton.

“I learned a lot with the certification,” she said. “It was difficult and took a lot of time, but it was worth it. I always want to learn more about government investments and be the best I can be at my job.”

The nationally recognized Certified Public Funds Investment Manager certification program is designed to provide treasury professionals with the confidence and knowledge to better manage investments on behalf of their municipalities.

To earn the CPFIM certification, individuals must participate in a six-hour certification training and successfully pass a 70-question exam on the following training objectives components: identifying and understanding investment options; how and where to buy investments; establishing internal controls and developing procedures; identifying and mitigating risk in the portfolio; quantifying and reporting safety measures; understanding liquidity needs and yield calculations; managing and forecasting investments; and, implementing and monitoring strategy.

The CPFIM is awarded to approximately 125 individuals annually. In order to maintain the certification, recipients must demonstrate continued investment training through a reapplication process every five years. APT US&C is a national organization formed in 1967. It was founded to support public treasury managers, financial officers, and private sector representatives with quality treasury management education and training, professional certifications, and peer networking opportunities to strengthen their commitment to public service.

Cameo said overall she loves those she works with at City Hall and her service to the Alton community in the treasurer’s capacity.

