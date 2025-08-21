ALTON — The City of Alton announces the immediate temporary closure of the Hellrung Park Skate Park effective today, 08/21/2025, due to necessary repairs. This closure is essential to ensure the safety of all visitors and to address structural concerns identified during routine inspections.

The city is actively working to obtain quotes and contractor proposals, with a Request for Proposal (RFP) being issued immediately to expedite the repair process.

"We appreciate the community’s understanding and patience during this time," the city of Alton said. "The city remains committed to providing safe and enjoyable recreational spaces for residents and visitors alike."

