ALTON - The City of Alton has released a notice on their website that City Hall will be closed to the public on Friday, July 22 from noon until 5 p.m. and on Monday, July 25 all day.

“If you have business you need to complete at City Hall, you may want to ensure it is done today,” a Facebook by the Alton Police Department said. “After today, the building will be closed to the public until Tuesday.”

This closure is due to the installation of new computer software and the additional training of City employees.

If you have any questions regarding the closure and need to conduct business at City Hall before it closes its doors, please contact the hall directly at 618-463-3500.

