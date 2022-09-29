Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON - At Wednesday’s City of Alton Council Meeting, members approved Ordinance No. 7856, which grants a special use permit to allow a utility-scale solar system array at the former Alby Street Landfill, and also approved the second reading of Ordinance No. 7851 which adopts Title 4, Chapter 24 to the City Code of Ordinances regarding adult-use cannabis business establishments.

The special use permit appears to move forward negotiations with Ameresco about a plan to construct a large-scale array site at the former Alby Street Landfill. Negotiations have been going on for a long period of time for this change.

A solar array is a collection of multiple solar panels that generate electricity as a system. Ameresco is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner, and operator.

Mayor David Goins said the approval of the ordinance at the council meeting for a special use permit to allow a utility-scale solar system array at the former Alby Street Landfill, is a big step. He said the project would make excellent use of the city land. He said there will be a lot of groundwork and leg work for the project but when finished will be great for the city.

“This is something that started in March 2021 prior to my election, but I am just glad now to see it to fruition,” he said.

More could be coming soon about a cannabis dispensary business utilizing the adult-use business establishment change. Mayor Goins said the dispensary business project would be discussed in detail once it gets close to fruition.

Other highlights were Mayor Goins also saluted Tammy Smith Williams of the Precious Organization for her Annual Sickle Cell Walk which was once again a large success. He read the proclamation given to her. The walk has raised thousands of dollars over the years to assist in awareness of the disease and assist in research.

The council also approved the temporary closure of sections of State Highways Illinois Route 140 and Illinois Route 67 for the annual Alton Halloween Parade, a standard procedure each year.

