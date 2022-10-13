Alton City Council Meeting October 12, 2022

ALTON - Alton City Council approved a sign honoring Bishop Samuel E. White on 13th Street at Wednesday night’s meeting. The sign ordinance had passed through the Alton Committee of the Whole on Monday night. White has marked 48 years with Monroe Memorial Church in Alton. The street sign ordinance was adopted by a unanimous 7-0 vote.

Alton Mayor David Goins also read a proclamation that detailed many of Samuel E. White’s major accomplishments, and awards during his career with Lewis and Clark Community College and as pastor at Monroe Memorial. The proclamation and street name are positive reflections of his life in honor of his 76th birthday, the mayor said. White is known for his time as a student mentor, helping found the Urban League and Coalition Of Concerned Citizens Of Madison County, and for many contributions to the community.

The mayor also read a proclamation to Beverly Farm for their years of devotion and care for adults with developmental disabilities. He said Bev Farm has shown a loving, caring home for many in the region and proclaimed Oct. 1, 2022, Bev Farm Day in the City of Alton. He was joined by Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick with a similar proclamation and said he felt honored to do it with the impact Bev Farm has had on so many residents, who also find employment, in addition to the care.

Another proclamation was done for Jesse Clark White Jr., the present Illinois Secretary of State who is retiring. Jesse was born in Alton on June 23, 1934, and lived in an area that is nicknamed “Dogtown” until he was 7 years old. White is retiring as Secretary of State at the end of this term. He had a 33-year teaching and administrative career in the Chicago School System until he became Secretary of State in 1998. Drunk driving stats are down 50 percent and teen driving deaths are down 74 percent the mayor said. Organ donations and registry lead statistics across the country. Illinois has 7.1 million registered donors, the mayor said. Oct. 8 was proclaimed Jesse White Day in Alton.

The disconnection of two parcels of land in the City of Alton was approved by a 5-2 vote. The parcels of land allow a property owner to disconnect 35 acres of farmland on Big Arch Road from the City of Alton.

A motion to use Motor Fuel Tax Funds for the City of Alton streets of more than $1.4 million from Jan. 10, 2023, to December 31, 2023, was approved by a 7-0 vote. The 2023 MFT Street Maintenance Program received a 7-0 vote approval.

There were not any first readings of ordinances.

