Alton Candidate Forum: Presented by East End Improvement Association

ALTON - Alton aldermanic candidates had the chance to introduce themselves to the community at a candidate forum.

On Feb. 4, 2025, the East End Improvement Association sponsored the forum at Great Rivers Hotel in Alton. Candidates could share more about their platforms. Mayoral candidates also answered questions submitted by the audience; for a full story about the mayoral candidates, click here.

Unopposed candidates did not speak, but they were in attendance. Unopposed candidates include Elizabeth “Betsy” Allen, who is running for the treasurer position, and Ward 1 candidate Chris Bohn and Ward 7 candidate Patricia Ford.

Ward 2

Ward 2 sees a contested race, with incumbent Caroline MacAfee challenged by Tiana Gipson and Martha Pfister.

Gipson is running for the Ward 2 alderperson chair as well as running for reelection on the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education. She is focused on infrastructure, beautification, community awareness and structural programs for the elderly and the youth.

“I feel very fortunate to call myself an Altonian,” she said. “My motto is ‘take the lead and be the change.’ As a proud Altonian with a heart for service and passion for the people of Alton, Illinois, Ward 2, I strive to work hard by diligently listening to the voice of our neighbors, taking charge and leading with determination to ensure our community concerns and aspirations drive meaningful progress within the people.”

MacAfee has served as the Ward 2 alderwoman for the past 12 years. She previously served as mayor pro tem under former mayor Brant Walker. She said she believes in open communication, infrastructure improvements and beautification. She wants to hire a full-time gardener for Alton and she worked with the Alton Police Department to install a stop sign at Alby and 20th Streets.

“I consider my role as an alderwoman to be full-time, 24/7. I believe in being there around the clock for when you need help the most,” she said. “Open communication is a backbone of effective leadership. I have dedicated decades to keeping Alton beautiful.”

Pfister shared that she moved away from Alton but ultimately chose to return to raise her children in the city. She said she is interested in making Alton safer for children and families. She has plans to make playgrounds accessible and to find more opportunities for City Hall to support the schools. Her background is in nonprofits and social service agencies.

“I am an Altonian by birth, but I’m also an Altonian by choice,” she said. “As a mom, I’m invested in Alton for many years to come. I believe in strengthening residents’ sense of community and belonging through increased collaboration and connection…We need to make it clear that this is a community that values its youth.”

Ward 3

There is no incumbent defending the Ward 3 seat. Robert Harris and Michael Velloff are running for the position. Harris was not in attendance at the candidate forum.

Velloff graduated as the valedictorian from Alton High School and joined the U.S. Air Force. He previously served as the city engineer for Belleville and currently works as the Director of Public Services for Wood River. He previously served as Ward 3 alderman from 2009–2021.

“I’m running because I believe Alton needs strong leadership, someone with experience in planning, budgeting and responsible investments in our infrastructure,” he said. “Alton is at a turning point, and the choices we make today will shape our future. We need to strengthen our streets, enhance our public safety, and support local businesses while managing taxpayer dollars wisely.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Ward 4

Incumbent Rosetta “Rosie” Brown has been challenged by Rodney Smith.

Brown is the founder of the nonprofit Socks for Tots. She currently serves as the first vice president of the Alton branch of the NAACP, and she is a member of the Madison County Leadership Council and the James Killion Park Beautification Committee. She said she has established monthly meetings and quarterly field trips for the youth of Ward 4, and she was “instrumental” in getting restrooms installed at Killion Park.

“I am here to let you know that it’s time for another round with Rosie Brown,” she said. “I started my community involvement at a young age. I did not go up the elevator. I went up the steps.”

Smith is a former member of the U.S. Army. He worked as a correctional officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections. When he began to see young men from the Alton area come through the prison system, he left his job and began working at the Catholic Children’s Home in Alton, where he currently serves as the residential coordinator. He is also the co-founder of the Southern Illinois Warriors.

“That made me feel like I need to do more for my community,” he said. “As alderman, I will continue to dedicate my time to our youth, making sure they have the resources to help them succeed in life…If elected, it would be my duty to serve the residents of our city.”

Ward 5

Current Fifth Ward Alderman John Meehan has been challenged by Christopher Bell, who was not in attendance at the forum.

Meehan explained that he is currently serving the remainder of Charles Brake’s term after Brake’s passing. He said that he responded to a constituent’s call and was on her front porch within ten minutes to address her concern. He previously restored houses in Alton and recently touched up 54 lamp posts in Alton on his own time.

“Sometimes when you’re voting as an alderman, you have your own personal feelings about a thing, but you have to go with your constituents,” he said. “I love my constituents. The most important word that I think of when I think of my constituents is ‘neighbor.’ Get to know each other as neighbors.”

Ward 6

Current Sixth Ward Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott will face challenger Kirstan Gray.

Elliott is a board member for the Alton Women’s Home Association, SHC Foundation and PACE Center and co-founder of the nonprofit Stephanie’s Place, which works with local children. She previously served as the City Comptroller. Her goal is to build financial stability, repair streets and sidewalks, and “make inclusiveness, transparency and cohesiveness a norm for our city.” She is seeking her third and final term.

“I always try to vote in the best interest of the Sixth Ward and the City of Alton,” she said. “I understand you cannot please all of the people all the time, but just ask somebody, I’ll always try to. I promised you in 2017 I would do my best and give 100% of myself to the Sixth Ward and the City of Alton, and I believe I have done that.”

Gray is a lifelong Alton resident and business owner. He is concerned about infrastructure and bringing new business to Alton. He said he wants to bring results to the Sixth Ward, and he values transparency. He wants to implement a system for residents to submit concerns.

“First and foremost, I want to acknowledge the fact that I’m not a politician. I’m a citizen. I’m just like you guys out there,” he said. “One of the things I hear over and over and over again is that our council needs leadership. It needs people who know how to lead. I hope to be the fresh voice to the council, to the city, not just for the Sixth Ward, but for the entire city.”

The consolidated election is scheduled for April 1, 2025. For a full recording of the candidate forum, click here.

More like this: