ALTON - The Alton City Council gave their final approval for several property demolition proceedings that were passed earlier this week by the Alton Committee of the Whole. Even more property demolitions are slated to be voted on at the next Committee of the Whole meeting.

Demolition proceedings for the following properties were given final approval: 1217 East 5th St.

728 Humboldt Ct.

730 Humboldt Ct.

1613 Joesting Ave.

915 Harrison St.

1923 Gross St.

1109 Wesley St.

3105 Hillcrest Ave.

2813 Sunnyside St.

3308 Franor St.

Several more demolition proceeding ordinances were introduced at tonight’s meeting and were referred to the Committee of the Whole for their next meeting on May 8. City Council members approved a Notice of Sale announcing the city is now accepting bids on three properties: 1321 E. 5th St., 2317 Humbert St., and 934 Tremont St.

Article continues after sponsor message

A few bids were also awarded by council members. Supreme Trucking & Excavating wasa awarded their $23,684 bid for the demolition of 616 Oak St. and 928 Humboldt St., while Truck Centers, Inc. was awarded their $107,686 bid for a Class 8 Single Axle Cab & Chassis from the Public Works Department.

AC Environmental was awarded their bids for asbestos abatement at 350 Harriett St. ($5,830), 2419 Elizabeth St. ($500), and 1126 Central Ave. ($3,800). A request to sell and/or serve alcohol at the annual Independence Day Festival at St. Mary’s Catholic Church was also approved.

Council members also approved an ordinance vacating a portion of former Front Street, as well as the elimination of a handicapped parking space at 930 Alton St.

A full recording of the April 26 meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video or the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

More like this: