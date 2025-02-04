Our Daily Show Interview! Alton City Clerk Cheryl Ingle Seeking Reelection!

ALTON - Alton City Clerk Cheryl Ingle is running for reelection, and she believes her 29 years of experience in City Hall will guide her through the next four years in the City Clerk’s position.

Ingle shared that she has worked hard to digitize documents and processes in the City Clerk’s office. As “keeper of the building,” she helps maintain City Hall, and she serves as a “liaison” between department heads and City Council. She said she has a lot more she hopes to accomplish, and she can’t wait for the consolidated election on April 1, 2025, so she can get to work.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished,” Ingle said. “And I’ve got several new ideas that I want to start working on.”

Since entering the Clerk’s office as a typist 29 years ago, Ingle has worked in almost every department at City Hall. She worked in Planning and Development, then helped with Building and Zoning. She collaborated in the Comptroller’s and Treasurer’s offices, and then became “a department of one” in payroll.

In 2021, Ingle decided to run for City Clerk. She said it was “very humbling” to know so many people voted for her, giving her their trust to manage documents and support City Council.

Over the past four years, she has stayed busy. She worked with the Alton Police Department and the Alton Township’s General Assistance Office to create a process to make it easier for underprivileged and unhoused community members to access birth and death certificates. As these documents are confidential, Ingle noted that it’s important for the clerk to protect them. She also worked with the IT department to create fillable forms so people can request birth and death certificates entirely online.

When it comes to maintaining City Hall, Ingle is proud of her initiative to install a railing along the sidewalk outside the building. She believes this keeps residents safe as they visit City Hall. She also had a water softener and new plumbing installed.

She is currently working to scan “thousands and thousands” of documents from the past several decades. If elected, she hopes to find a “quicker, more efficient” system to scan, profile and digitize each document that goes through City Council. She also wants to see Alton’s City Council go paperless, which she believes would save money.

“I try to let people know that I am improving upon the Clerk’s office, getting them into the modern age. There were so many things that got left by the wayside, I’d say,” she explained.

She noted that her experience is a major asset in the City Clerk’s office, especially as new alderpeople and mayoral administrations come into City Hall. As she has worked in almost every department, she believes her experience and knowledge of these departments will continue to help her run a successful office in the City Clerk position.

“You have to have that continuity and you have to have somebody in there who knows what they’re doing and has all that experience and knowledge to keep the system, basically, running. When a new administration comes in, of course, they need help. The new department heads, new council members, they all need direction, and that comes from me and my office,” she said. “I’m kind of a liaison between those department heads and the council. It just helps me much more in my job because I know exactly who to go to. I know who does what and where I can go to get this information. Just knowing and having that knowledge and experience helps me tremendously.”

For more information about Cheryl Ingle, you can contact her at 618-795-9079 or email cherylingle1@gmail.com. You can also visit her official campaign Facebook page to learn more.

