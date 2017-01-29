GRANITE CITY - The Alton-Granite City High School encounter on Friday night at Granite City's Memorial Gymnasium had strong community support on both sides, led by the Alton cheerleaders on one end and Granite City cheerleaders on other.

Granite City's cheering section also turned out to support its team, despite the loss.

Alton's Josh Rivers scored 12 points, Ty’ohn Trimble added 11 and Dereaun Clay had nine as the Alton Redbirds defeated the host Warriors 69-41 in a Southwestern Conference matchup.

The Alton High girls are shown here on Friday night in three of the photos with a photo of Granite City's fan contingency.

