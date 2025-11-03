ALTON — The Alton Halloween Parade once again attracted hundreds of people and was very well-received along the entire route in Downtown Alton on Friday evening, Oct. 31, 2025, according to Steve Schwartz of East End Improvement, the parade’s longtime sponsor.

East End Improvement Association, founded in 1916, has traditionally sponsored the event except for interruptions during World War II and one year during the COVID-19 Pandemic, when the city organized a trunk-or-treat event instead. Schwartz said he has been involved with the parade since the mid-1980s.

“The crowd was fantastic throughout the whole route; it was crowded,” Schwartz said. He noted that the parade is managed by a committee with clearly divided roles, including some new members. The East End Improvement group has volunteers help with staging the event, and members know their roles throughout the parade with so many years of experience.

Schwartz expressed appreciation for the many volunteers, committee members, the Alton City Police Department, and the street department for their roles in making the parade possible.

“It takes a lot of people and [we are] grateful for all of it,” he said.

The parade also featured a float competition with winners in several categories. In the commercial division, Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic P.C., Tarrant & Harman Real Estate, and Allied Pest Control, Inc. were recognized. The organization division winners included the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Junior League of Greater Alton, and Alton Pride. Family division winners were Paxton Belchik Racing, the Geisen Family, and Ambience by DARA. In the junior youth division, Children’s Tribe A. Montessori Academy, St. Mary’s, and Evangelical School took top honors. The senior youth division winners were Marquette Catholic and Alton High School FCCLA.

Schwartz also mentioned this was the 108th edition of the Alton Halloween Parade, one of the longest-standing in America.

