ALTON - How big are catfish in the Mississippi River? Find out Saturday when more than 125 teams from throughout the Midwest vie for top honors in the annual Alton Catfish Classic Tournament. The winner will take home the top prize of $17,000.

The official weigh-in ceremony, which begins at 4 p.m., will bring a $1,500 prize to the biggest fish caught, a young angler top prize, the highest veteran finish, and even spectators can win some cash with a $250 prize awarded to one person in the weigh-in crowd.

The Alton Catfish Classic is the premier catfish tournament in the country and is sponsored by Simmons, Hanley & Conroy. Tournament organizers said the tournament sold out in the first hour of registration.

The waters of the Mighty Mississippi River in the Alton area are known for the enormous blue catfish that live in the muddy waters. Many of these fish can tip the scales at 100-pounds or more.

Alton Catfish Classic, Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Alton Amphitheater on the Alton Riverfront. Weigh-in begins at 2:30 p.m. at the amphitheater. Admission is free.

