ALTON - Community members came out to the YWCA to speak one-on-one with Alton’s candidates ahead of the April 1, 2025, consolidated election.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, the YWCA and National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) hosted a Coffee with Candidates event that allowed community members to meet Alton’s mayoral, aldermanic, City Clerk and treasurer candidates. Attendees could chat with the candidates about their platforms and ask specific questions about issues affecting them.

“We definitely want everybody to vote, but we want you to be educated,” explained Tanjela Johnson, president of NCNW. “We know a lot of people will hear Republican, Democrat, Independent, but we want you to be educated on what each candidate is standing for, what you’re voting for…We want you to be able to have conversations. Rather than being a debate, have conversations with the people that are running. Have those personal conversations and let the citizens get involved in this.”

Former mayor and current candidate Brant Walker echoed Johnson, noting his excitement to speak directly to constituents. He encouraged people to vote, and he expressed his appreciation for the YWCA and NCNW for holding the Coffee with Candidates event.

“I look forward to serving the community again,” he said. “Anytime that you can get constituents out and get them active and engaged, I think it’s a bonus. Our last election was the lowest voter turnout in Alton history. So I thank the YWCA for engaging the community. People can hear differing opinions and make an informed decision on who to vote for, so I think that’s the best part of it.”

He said the main issues people brought to him during the event included concerns about the proposed Lovejoy housing development and the way the City of Alton handled the mine collapse at Gordon Moore Park. He added that the streets are “absolutely horrendous” and he is concerned about infrastructure.

Article continues after sponsor message

Incumbent Mayor David Goins said he enjoys engaging with constituents and hearing their concerns. He pointed out that there are 17,000 registered voters in Alton and only 3,900 voted in the last election. He hopes to see more voter turnout this year.

“My office has always been open if people want to come and see me, but sometimes just going out where people are and meeting them where they are has a positive impact. I’m just excited to be here and be able to answer questions,” he said. “It’s important that people vote, because that’s their voice. Obviously, I would love them to vote for me and give me another opportunity to continue on the progress that we have made.”

He added that the main issues he heard about during the event revolved around attracting more businesses and developing downtown Alton. He also advocated for more affordable housing.

Mayoral candidate and current Ward Three Alderman Ray Strebel expressed his excitement to share his platform with constituents. He spoke about the importance of telling people who he is and sharing his vision for Alton with the voters.

“I’m just excited to get out and tell everyone who I am and what I stand for,” he said. “This is the most important part, one-on-one interactions with people so they can truly see the difference between myself and Mayor Goins and Brant Walker. There’s a lot of information out there, and it’s hard to really get down to who I am.”

He said constituents spoke to him about needing a “holistic” view of the city, not just focusing on the downtown district, and building up local small businesses.

Johnson added that Alton has a high poverty rate, schools that are “not performing well,” and a declining population. She emphasized the importance of informed voting.

Election Day is April 1, 2025. For more information about how to vote in the 2025 consolidated election, click here.

More like this: