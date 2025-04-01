Our Daily Show Interview! Brant Walker State of the Race '25

ALTON - Alton Mayoral candidate Brant Walker discussed his vision for the city recently during an appearance on "Our Daily Show!" with CJ Nasello. Walker, who is campaigning to lead Alton, emphasized the need for economic development, improved infrastructure, and effective management of rental properties.

During the interview, Walker shared his vision for the future and included some discussion of the challenges Alton faced during his previous time as mayor, including frequent flooding and the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on local businesses. Walker said he was proud of how he and his staff handled all the challenges that presented themselves during that period.

"We’ve been accustomed to dealing with floods about every 10 months, and while we became better at flood fighting, the pandemic also brought constant challenges," he said.

Walker noted that about 50 percent of the city consists of rental properties, which he believes poses a challenge for community stability.

"We need to better manage the rentals we have and push for home ownership in the city," he said.

He also addressed the need for enhanced code enforcement, mentioning that previous efforts, such as the Crime Free Housing program, were successful but under the present administration, the funding was pulled. "It just needs to be refunded," Walker said. He underscored the importance of public safety and effective land management, stating that the way of dealing with homelessness is currently failing.

Walker pointed to local amenities, such as parks and recreational facilities, as vital components of community development and tourism, which includes hotel stays and visits to local bars and restaurants. He referred to the sinkhole that developed at Gordon Moore Park, which he called a "huge economic driver," and expressed the need for accountability in its rebuilding.

Walker concluded his remarks by urging community members to participate in the upcoming election.

"Let’s get economic development back in order," he said. "I need your vote, and we need voter turnout to turn it around."

