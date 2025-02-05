ALTON — A coalition of local businesses in Alton is participating in the Have A Heart Food Collection Campaign to support the Salvation Army. The campaign, which features contributions from several organizations, aims to address food insecurity in the community, especially as many residents face financial challenges following the recent holiday season.

The initiative has garnered participation from Freer Auto Body, Alton Memorial Hospital Gift Shop, Alton Memorial Hospital Rehab Service, Riverbend Records, Arrow Signs, Sammi's Sandwich Shop, Auto Butler, and Nicky G's Catering. Freer Auto Body has spurred various businesses to participate and has again been a catalyst in this community collection.

Mary Norman, who is a leader in the efforts for Alton Memorial's Gift Shop, noted that the collection is progressing well.

"The Salvation Army picked up what was already donated yesterday and they seemed really pleased. They said they needed the food today and tomorrow. I hope many other will also participate in bringing food to the gift shop."

The campaign is centered around a Valentine's Day theme, as noted by Margaret Freer. "With the holidays just being over, money is short for people who don’t have the ability to buy as much food, so this is very needed," she said. Freer emphasized the importance of community involvement, stating, "We have a great giving community."

Freer said Alton Memorial has stepped forward in recent years and been a big supporter of Community Christmas and the Salvation Army - two of the Freer Auto Body's prime areas to assist in the holiday season and year-round.

Items being collected include chili, soups, pasta and spaghetti sauce, peanut butter and jelly, Ramen noodles, Rice-A-Roni, canned chicken and tuna, mac and cheese, SpaghettiOs, canned ravioli, canned vegetables and fruits, crackers, cereal and oatmeal, protein drinks, and granola bars.

Norman said at Alton Memorial pickup could be arranged at the hospital's Circle Drive by e-mail at marynorman@bjc.org or dianerogers@bjc.org.

Lisa Stout of Auto Butler expressed her support for the campaign, stating, "I thought this was a great campaign and we were glad to participate."

The collaborative effort reflects a strong commitment to community service among local businesses, as they aim to support families in need through this food drive.

The food drive continues through Valentine's Day to Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Anyone with food items to donate should take it by the participating businesses.

