ALTON - Community members were invited to shop in the final installment of Alton Main Street's "First Fridays Late Night Art and Shopping Experience” series.

On Dec. 6, 2024, multiple downtown businesses expanded their hours so that people could stop by from 5–8 p.m. to shop, learn about the businesses and enjoy specials. The “First Fridays” initiative was held in October, November and December to encourage shopping in the downtown district.

“It's a unique experience,” said Camille Carpenter with Mississippi Mud Pottery. “I think it gives people a great chance, especially people who work their nine-to-fives, to come in and do small business shopping that they might not typically be able to. We love being part of the community, and it's a great experience for everybody involved.”

Fred Pollard, owner of Mississippi Hippie and Mom Said No, echoed Carpenter. He said that every First Friday so far, they have had a few people who stop by and say this is the first chance they have to shop in his stores, since their off hours don’t align with the stores’ open hours.

He noted his excitement to welcome new customers and engage with people in this way. He also pointed out that every business in the downtown district works together, and he loves being a part of this community.

“It gives us a chance to stay open a little bit later and see a different group of clientele, a different customer base. It also is a great chance to be able to partner up with local businesses in the community,” Pollard added. “It’s a win-win for everybody.”

Participating businesses included Alton Stained Glass, Alton Flea Market, Coco+Oak, Honeybee Vintage, Flock Food Truck Park & Bar, Mississippi Mud Pottery, Picture This & More, Persnickety by Jen Farley, Country Meadows and Country Meadows II, Funky Planet Toys & Gifts, Mississippi Hippie & Mom Said No, BASECAMP.alton and The Conservatory.

Shoppers could get a passport stamped at eight locations for the chance to win a $100 gift certificate. They were also encouraged to look for a “Where’s Waldo?” Robert Wadlow doll at one of the locations to win a $100 gift certificate.

Though Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, was the final “First Friday” of the year, the tradition will likely continue in 2025. For more information, visit the official Alton Main Street website at DowntownAlton.com.

