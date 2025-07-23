ALTON – An Alton business owner says the city’s recent decision to revoke the late night liquor licenses of two downtown bars is unfairly forcing her business to close during its most profitable hours.

The City of Alton announced on Monday, July 21, 2025 that the late night liquor licenses for Hiram’s Bar and Pour Decisions were being revoked following a hearing led by Mayor and Liquor Control Commissioner David Goins. Late night liquor licenses allow businesses to sell liquor from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Christina Hurley, owner of Stina Snacks (located inside Hiram’s Bar), said at Wednesday’s City Council meeting that the forced early closure will have devastating effects on her business.

“It’s not fair for us to have the most profitable hours cut down,” Hurley said. “The city talks about economic growth, but the perception is that you’re stunting growth.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Hurley said she has evidence that violent incidents have decreased over the past year and a half at Hiram’s. She also submitted a “plan of action” to have all bars that remain open until 3 a.m. adopt security measures similar to those at Hiram’s, including wrist bands, additional security personnel, and more.

Hurley said the bar has seen a “huge change” since implementing these measures, as wrist bands help visually distinguish customers from loiterers – still, she acknowledged a need for more solutions downtown.

“Downtown does need help,” Hurley said. “Our bar can’t control everything and we don’t condone what’s going on outside, it actually hurts our business.”

As part of the city’s announcement that both licenses were being revoked, Alderwoman Martha Pfister announced plans to introduce an ordinance which would revoke the late night liquor licenses of all bars in Alton, requiring each of them to close at 1 a.m. Hurley said this would eliminate a major source of income not only for her family, but for the city itself.

“Shutting down at 1 [a.m.] will send city tax dollars elsewhere,” she said. “I have kids to take care of and this is our source of income. We have nothing else, all my time and money goes into my business to make it better … We’re trying to make downtown better, not worse.”

Brian Trust, co-owner of Pour Decisions bar – which also had its late night liquor license revoked – signed up to speak under Public Comment but was not present at the meeting.

More like this: