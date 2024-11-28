ALTON - Prerak Patel, owner of Milton Food and Liquor in Alton, provided a meaningful Thanksgiving contribution to each Alton Police Department and Fire Department member.

The Alton Police Department expressed gratitude this holiday season for Patel's generous contribution and the generosity of local business owners who contributed to their festive celebrations.

The initiative was announced by the Alton Police Department, highlighting Patel's significant contribution as a gesture of appreciation for the hard work of local law enforcement and fire personnel. In addition to Patel's generosity, the department also acknowledged Mike Schwegel and Schwegel's Market for their role in facilitating the smooth pickup of the turkeys.

"This kindness and community spirit are truly appreciated and mean so much to all of us," the department stated in their announcement.

The collaboration reflects a commitment to fostering community relationships and supporting those who serve the public.

