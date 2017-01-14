ALTON - The Alton Branch of the NAACP Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Service is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church at 2621 Amelia Street in Alton.

The public is invited to attend.

The celebration theme this year is “Stand Up And Be Counted, The Best Is Yet To Come.”

Rev. Reginald Burrell will be the speaker. This will be the first Dr. Martin Luther King commemoration service for Andy Hightower, the new president of the NAACP Alton branch.

Lisa Lovett, a member of the committee for the NAACP event, said it is a day for everyone to think about Dr. King and what he meant to society.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker will also participate in Sunday’s ceremony.

Lovett said the annual service should be inspirational and there will also be a skit with a message as part of the commemoration.

