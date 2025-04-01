ALTON — Alton High School's boys tennis team faced a challenging match against Greenville on Monday, March 31, 2025, but showcased a competitive spirit in the 8-4 loss, with Greenville taking an early lead by winning four of the six singles matches.

Greenville secured a 4-2 advantage after singles play, with Alton's Erick Humphrey and Carter Hanebutt each earning victories for the Redbirds. In doubles competition, Humphrey and Hanebutt continued their strong performance, teaming up to win their match. Alton also saw success from Griffin Clark and Ali Sakar, who secured the team's other doubles victory.

Alton coach Jesse Macias expressed his satisfaction with the team's singles performance, noting, "Erick and Carter really shined tonight, and overall I was happy in singles." He acknowledged the challenges faced by his players, particularly Alex Tuetken, who lost the first set decisively but fought back to extend his match to three sets. Macias also highlighted the efforts of Jayden Beirman and Joe Ventimiglia, who both competed well in closely contested matches but ultimately fell short.

The match was part of the regular season schedule, providing both teams with valuable experience as they continue to develop their skills.

