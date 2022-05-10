CHATHAM - Alton High finished fourth at the Chatham Glenwood Titan Invite on Saturday with some solid performances up and down its lineup.

Doubles led the way for Alton as Luke Boyd and Xavier Carter placed third at number one doubles, and the number two team of Victor Humphrey and Nate Bartlett also finished third.

James McKeever finished fifth at number two singles and Parker Mayhew finished sixth at one singles for the Redbirds. Quincy Notre Dame won the team championship with 23 points, followed by Chatham Glenwood (20), Mascoutah (11), Alton (7), Marquette (5), Rochester (2.5), Jacksonville (2.5) and Lincoln (1).

Redbirds' head boys tennis coach Jesse Macias said: “What a fantastic performance by our doubles teams at the Chatham Glenwood Tournament. Both teams battled through every match, and it’s always nice to win your last match of the day. Our singles players performed well too. This was a good tournament and we are grateful for the competition and great weather.”

