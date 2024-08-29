Connection Timeout

ALTON - Alton’s boys soccer team is primed for a strong season under head Coach Greg Nasello after an enormous amount of work by the team and coaches over the summer.

Coach Nasello took over the program last year and made extraordinary strides with the team by the end of the season, including a huge win over Southwestern Conference foe O'Flallon. Coach Nasello has high hopes for this year’s boys soccer squad, which opens at home at Public School Stadium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

Alton JV boys soccer opened with a 6-0 win over Roxana in the East Alton-Wood River Tournament.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The boys as a group are Auto Butler Male Athletes of the Month for their efforts over the summer in preparation for the 2024 fall season.

The squad consists of sophomore Nolan Snyder, a goal keeper; sophomore Patrick Henley, a goal keeper; sophomore Luke Gallivan, defender, midfielder; junior Benny Helfrich, a defender, midfielder; junior Benjam Helfrich, a defender, midfielder; senior Owen Sutton, a goal keeper; junior Dylan Smith, a forward, midfielder; junior Max Reedy, a forward, defender and midfielder; sophomore Deacon Alm, a defender; freshman Blake Fields, a defender; senior Jack Lombardi, a midfielder; junior Tadan Foster, midfielder; junior Tadan Foster, midfielder; sophomore Jude Cowan, defender, fielder; senior Dillan Cowan, forward, midfielder, defender; senior Alex Teutken, defender; junior Davis Bradley, defender; senior Gage Anderson, midfielder, forward, defender; junior Niklas Tuetken, defender; senior Braxon Campbell, defender; junior Henley Tran, defender; senior Chad Fournie; and senior Michael Anderson, defender.

Coach Nasello said he has a roster of 34 players and several younger players and that he expects overall solid things from his squad, even though they remain young.

Again, a salute to Alton boys Redbirds soccer squad Auto Butler Male Athletes of the Month, who have a strong senior nucleus and several up-and-coming players at the lower grade levels.