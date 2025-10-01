QUINCY – Wednesday’s IHSA Class 3A Quincy Regional was essentially the Southwestern Conference Tournament 2.0.

The Alton Redbirds had an average-at-best showing in that two-day tournament, finishing fifth out of six SWC teams.

They put that memory in the back of their heads, took the two-hour bus ride north to Westview Golf Course, and finished third as a team, qualifying the Redbirds for the Lockport Sectional on Monday, October 6, at Wedgewood Golf Course in Plainfield.

Wednesday’s regional saw the Redbirds compete against those same five SWC teams - Edwardsville, O’Fallon, Belleville West, Belleville East, and Collinsville – plus Granite City, Springfield Southeast, and the hosting Quincy Blue Devils.

And the regional was extremely tight. Only 13 strokes separated first place from seventh.

The O’Fallon Panthers won the event with a combined team score of 308. The Edwardsville Tigers took second at 309, and Alton was third at 313.

Belleville West was two strokes out from a podium finish at 315.

The Redbirds were led by junior Landon Meyer’s 3-over par 74. He took third place overall. Starting on hole 10, he went bogey, double bogey, bogey on holes 12-14 before getting a birdie on hole 16. He then finished the round with 11 straight pars.

Alton also counted scores from freshman Hudson Dorris (78), junior Donovan Ducey (79), and Brayden Buchanan (82). Nolan Snyder fired an 83, and Lucas David shot 87.

They’ll all play in Monday’s sectional.

The only golfer to shoot under par was Quincy’s Hunter St. Clair. He won the regional with a 1-under par 70. O’Fallon’s Tyler Murray was second with a 1-over par 72.

