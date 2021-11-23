Alton Boys Bowlers Defeat Rival Edwardsville In Match Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Monday night, Alton and Edwardsville collided in a boys' bowling rivalry match at Edwardsville. Alton head boys bowling coach David Meyer said his Redbirds' squad had a very good night against the Tigers. Alton varsity boys bowlers won 34 of the possible 40 points. Alton lost 4 individual games and 1 total series point. The Redbirds' next match is Wednesday, December 1, at O’Fallon and this will be both boys and girls. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Leading Edwardsville JV was Justin Culkin with 403. Leading Alton JV was Sam Orwell with 533 beating Ryan Cook by 1 pin with 532. Alton JV Boys won their match by winning all 7 possible points. The Alton JV won all 3 games and total. JV total was 2321 to Edwardsville 1732. Leading Edwardsville was Carter McFarland with 593. Edwardsville hads 2665 total pins. Leading AHS boys was a tie between juniors Ben Mitchell and Eric Spond with 661. Next was senior Black Markel with 590. AHS had 2965 for a total pins score. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending