Alton Boys Bowlers Defeat Rival Edwardsville In Match
November 23, 2021 1:30 PM November 23, 2021 1:31 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - Monday night, Alton and Edwardsville collided in a boys' bowling rivalry match at Edwardsville. Alton head boys bowling coach David Meyer said his Redbirds' squad had a very good night against the Tigers. Alton varsity boys bowlers won 34 of the possible 40 points. Alton lost 4 individual games and 1 total series point.
Leading AHS boys was a tie between juniors Ben Mitchell and Eric Spond with 661. Next was senior Black Markel with 590. AHS had 2965 for a total pins score.
Leading Edwardsville was Carter McFarland with 593. Edwardsville hads 2665 total pins.
Alton JV Boys won their match by winning all 7 possible points. The Alton JV won all 3 games and total. JV total was 2321 to Edwardsville 1732.
Leading Alton JV was Sam Orwell with 533 beating Ryan Cook by 1 pin with 532.
Leading Edwardsville JV was Justin Culkin with 403.
The Redbirds' next match is Wednesday, December 1, at O’Fallon and this will be both boys and girls.
