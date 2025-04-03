ALTON — The Boys and Girls Club of Alton reported a break-in early Thursday morning, April 3, 2025, prompting an investigation by local authorities. The incident occurred at the club, located at 2512 Amelia St., where an intruder allegedly caused significant damage.

Sgt. Andrew Pierson, General Case Supervisor of the Alton Police Department, confirmed the report of the incident.

"We took a report this morning of a potential break-in at the Alton Boys and Girls Club and found damage to one of the windows," he said. "There were things disturbed inside; we are still gathering additional information to see if video would have captured anything. Everything right now is preliminary."

Al Womack, the Executive Director of the Alton Boys and Girls Club, provided further details about the incident. He said that a single intruder broke a window on the north side of the building and entered through a less frequently used room.

"He made his way up front, looked like he was familiar with the building, and targeted where the gaming systems are," Womack said.

The intruder reportedly spent about two hours inside the facility, during which he destroyed two camera monitors and damaged a fire extinguisher. Womack noted that the suspect located a key to a locked room and took an Xbox Series X along with some controllers.

According to Womack: "We have some video footage, and hopefully, somebody is aware if he is trying to unload an Xbox Series X," he said, describing the suspect as a "young thin guy."

Womack expressed frustration over the incident, emphasizing the impact on the club's operations.

"It doesn’t come easy at all; it’s been frustrating taking time to piece things together. It’s not fair to the kids," he said. "We will do our best to make sure it doesn’t interrupt the flow of the program."

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more information about the break-in.

Anyone with any information should contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

