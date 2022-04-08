ALTON - Alton Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Al Womack Jr. and one of its members, Caleb Spells, had a very special moment this past week when Caleb was named Outstanding Youth of the Year and is now a state finalist.

Caleb is an 18-year-old senior at Alton High School and maintains a 3.8-grade-point average.

Womack said Caleb is “an outstanding young man,” and he exemplifies everything the Alton Boys & Girls Club stands for.

“Caleb is a senior at Alton High and has been part of the AHS ROTC Program and a member of our organization for six years,” Womack said. “His mom, La-Cheryl Lewis, has done a great job of raising him. We are blessed to have him be a part of our organization. He is a junior staff member and great with his peers and other young people.”

Caleb’s mother has instilled proper values in him and enrolled him in the club, which has paid great dividends for him.

“It has been so outstanding to watch him grow, especially over the last year,” Womack said. “He now advances to the finals of the State Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year competition Monday and Tuesday in Bloomington, where they will announce the state winner.”

Caleb has a strong faith, Womack said, and has overcome a lot of obstacles with hard work and his beliefs.

“Caleb’s studies didn’t come easy in the beginning because of some developmental delays, but his mother provided the foundation and he continued to work hard,” he said. “He wants to study at Lewis and Clark Community College, then hopes to go on to SIUE after that. He loves to read and help others. He is a remarkable young man."

