ALTON - A group of friends is once again hosting a fundraiser for The BackStoppers to support local first responders.

On Sept. 13, 2025, at Bowl Haven in Alton, you can enjoy a vendor fair, a silent auction, raffles, and bowling. From 2–6 p.m., local vendors will be set up inside and outside the bowling alley. Check-in for the bowling starts at 5:30 p.m., and the games begin at 6 p.m. with three games of bowling and a strike pot. Organizer Becca Mesey can’t wait to once again support local first responders through the fundraiser.

“I’m trying to raise as much money as I can for BackStoppers,” she explained. “We just continued it to help, to let our first responders know that they don’t fight alone, that there are people out there that have their backs, 110%.”

Mesey and her loved ones started the bowling fundraiser after she lost her friend, Police Officer Tyler Timmins, in the line of duty. Mesey’s brother was a firefighter in South Roxana at the time, and South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner had passed away a few months earlier.

Mesey wanted to do something to honor them both, but she realized both men would tell her to focus on helping other people. She decided to raise money for The BackStoppers, to support other first responders across the region and honor those who have been lost.

This year’s fundraiser is organized by Mesey, Melissa Mullins and Peggy Beisner. Mesey noted that it’s a “team effort,” and the three women couldn’t be prouder of the work they’re doing to help.

This is their first year organizing the vendor fair, and they’re excited to welcome local vendors to the event. It costs $30 to hold your spot as a vendor, and vendors are asked to donate an item for the raffle, as well.

The raffles and silent auction will continue throughout the day. Lightning and Thunder Entertainment will DJ.

Mesey emphasized that the event is “a fun fundraiser,” and you do not have to be a bowler to participate. You can also come out and enjoy the event without bowling. It costs $25 to bowl if you sign up early, or $30 at the door.

The event aims to raise as much money for The BackStoppers as possible. Mesey added that they hope to welcome many first responders this year so they can thank them.

“It means a lot to me. That's why I do what I do, just to show them that they’re not alone in this,” she said. “I’d like to get a lot more first responders involved just so we can show our gratitude, so they can see that there are people out there that care and want to support them.”

For more information about the fundraiser, including how to sign up as a vendor or a bowler, contact Mesey at 618-540-9752 or Mullins at 618-304-0801.

