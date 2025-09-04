Our Daily Show Interview! 9 Pin Bowling Tournament and Vendor Market for BackStoppers

ALTON - Alton will host their fourth annual bowling fundraiser to support local first responders.

On Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, community members can come out to Bowl Haven in Alton for a nine-pin bowling tournament, a silent auction, raffles and a craft fair. From 2–6 p.m., the craft fair will encourage attendees to shop. At 5:30 p.m., registration for bowling begins. All proceeds go directly to The BackStoppers, which supports local first responders.

“It’s crazy how much BackStoppers is needed nowadays,” said Becca, one of the organizers. “We’re there to have fun and raise money. We have a goal this year to pack the bowling alley. It was pretty packed last year.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Becca and her loved ones started the bowling fundraiser after she lost her friend, Police Officer Tyler Timmins, in the line of duty. Becca’s brother was a firefighter in South Roxana at the time, and South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner had passed away a few months earlier.

The group of friends wanted to do something to honor them, but they knew both men would tell them to focus on helping other people. They decided to host the bowling fundraiser as a way to support The BackStoppers and give back to local first responders.

The fundraiser will include three games of bowling and a strike pot. It costs $25 to bowl if you pay ahead of time and $30 if you pay at the door. Becca and organizer Melissa emphasized that participants don’t have to be good bowlers to enjoy the tournament.

“It’s just to have fun for a good cause,” Melissa said.

For more information about the Alton bowling fundraiser and craft fair, visit the official Facebook page. Contact Becca at 618-540-9752 for more information.

More like this: