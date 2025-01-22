ALTON - During their regular meeting on Jan. 21, 2025, the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education recognized the January Optimist Students of the Month.

Henry Gabriel was recognized as the Optimist Student of the Month at Alton Middle School, and Kenlee Harrington was named the Optimist Student of the Month for Eunice Smith Elementary School.

Dr. Brian Saenz, principal of Alton Middle School, introduced Gabriel as “a good role model for all students.” He is a “natural leader” who excels in class with a positive attitude.

“He is kind to staff and his peers and is not only a great leader, but also a fantastic role model for other students,” Saenz said. “Henry is a bright, intelligent, funny and kind young man who is going to do great things in the future.”

Gabriel is a member of the National Honor Society, the volleyball team and the yearbook club. Optimist Students of the Month receive a $25 gift card and can choose where to donate an additional $25. Gabriel decided to donate to the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders.

Eunice Smith Principal Jody Meggos said Harrington is a “good friend” and a “great role model.” A second grader, Harrington tries her best at all times and enjoys reading chapter books.

“Kenlee was chosen as our Student of the Month because she embodies every characteristic of an outstanding student and a true optimist,” Meggos said. “She is witty, an intuitive learner, excels at art, is imaginative, caring, brave and very kind.”

Harrington wants to be either an artist or a teacher when she grows up. She decided to donate her $25 to 5A’s.

