ALTON - During their regular meeting on Sept. 16, 2025, the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education recognized the September Optimist Students of the Month.

Tiara Hall was recognized as the Optimist Student of the Month for Alton Middle School, while Carmody Gill was named the Optimist Student of the Month for North Elementary School.

Dr. Brian Saenz, principal of Alton Middle School, introduced Hall as “a natural leader” and role model who stands out among her classmates. She showcases the values of Alton Middle School with a positive attitude and serves as a great friend.

“She exemplifies the positive energy, curiosity and enthusiasm for learning that makes the student body at Alton Middle School so special,” Saenz said. “At Alton Middle School, our goal is to foster a culture of belonging where every student feels valued, supported and empowered. Tiara plays an important role in shaping this culture.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Hall enjoys reading, writing, sewing and painting. She hopes to one day become a chef or a writer, and it’s important to her to address food insecurity in the community. Optimist Students of the Month receive a $25 gift card and can choose where to donate an additional $25. Hall chose to donate her $25 to Walnut Park Church.

North Elementary Principal Lisa Harris said Gill, a fifth-grader, is “a shining example of what it means to be a North Redbird.” Last year, she was the fourth grade spelling bee champion and won first place in the fourth grade individual math competition. Her “kindness, thoughtfulness and empathy” stand out.

“Carmody’s impact goes far beyond academics. She is kind and makes others feel valued,” Harris said. “She works each day to make our school feel like a family…Carmody, we are so proud of the way you shine both in and out of the classroom.”

Gill enjoys reading and playing soccer, volleyball and basketball. She chose to donate her $25 to the 5A’s Animal Shelter.

More like this: