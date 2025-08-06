ALTON/BETHALTO – Two local residents have been charged in separate cases with driving under the influence, including an Alton man accused of injuring someone in a motor vehicle accident before leaving the scene.

Deshon R. Womack, 30, of Alton, was charged on July 30, 2025 with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury (a Class 4 felony) and two counts of driving while under the influence (both Class A misdemeanors).

Womack is accused of driving on Piasa Street in Alton while under the influence of alcohol on March 19, 2025. He was reportedly involved in a motor vehicle accident at Piasa and West 3rd Street, which resulted in personal injury to the victim, before unlawfully leaving the scene of the accident.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Womack, who was ordered released from custody.

A 61-year-old Bethalto resident was charged in an unrelated case filed on July 31, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated driving while under the influence.

On June 11, 2025, Ronald D. Forsythe allegedly drove on West 20th Street in Granite City while under the influence of alcohol. Charging documents state this was his fourth such violation, as he had previously been convicted of driving under the influence in Madison County in 1982, 1988, and 1996.

Forsythe was also granted pretrial release in the case presented by the Granite City Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

